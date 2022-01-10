Liberia: NaFAA Completes Successful Distribution of Japanese Yamaha Outboard Engines in Montserrado

Monrovia — The government of Liberia through the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has completed the distribution of the free Japanese donated Yamaha Outboard Engines to established Fishery Cooperatives in Montserrado County.

It can be recalled on October 23, 2021, President George Manneh Weah officially launched the Yamaha Outboard Engines in the port city of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County at a grand jammed packed ceremony which brought together heads of International organizations including the World Health Organization, (WHO), and the World Bank, among others include top government officials Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Minister of Justice and others.

The first distribution in Montserrado County took place on Friday, January 7, 2022 in Borough of New Kru Town on Popo Beach Fishing Community where fishermen were represented by their respective cooperatives leadership which received the outboard engines from NaFAA's team headed by Hon. William Y. Boeh, Deputy Director General for Technical Services at the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority.

The first in the series of two outboard engines distributions exercise in Montserrado County brought together four Fishery Cooperatives including Banjor Beach United Fisherfolks Cooperatives, Kpekor United Fisherfolks, New Kru Town Fisherfolks Cooperative Society and West Point Liberian Fishermen Cooperative Limited.

Banjor Beach United Fisherfolks Cooperatives received four outboard engines ranging from 4-8 horse power, Kpekor United Fisherfolks fishery cooperative received a total of four engines ranging from 4-8 horse power and West Point Liberian Fishermen Cooperative Limited received five engines ranging from 4-15 horse power.

Making the presentation at Popo Beach, Hon. Boeh said the distribution of the engines was in fulfillment of President Weah's commitment to fisherfolks in the Nine Coastal Counties of Liberia.

The NaFAA Deputy Director General for Technical Services urged beneficiaries to use the machines for the intended purpose which includes Unity, Empowerment and Development for the Fisheries Cooperatives.

Also speaking on behalf of the four Cooperatives, the Chairperson of the West Point Liberian Fishermen Cooperative Limited commanded President George Weah for taking the plight of fishermen into account by requesting assistance from the Japanese Government to help transform their livelihoods of fisherfolks.

Madam Romina Blamo at the same time urged fishermen who have formed themselves into Fisheries Cooperatives to work collaboratively with the administration of NaFAA for the overall transformation of lives of all the local fisherfolks.

Madam Blama said from all indication, NaFAA administration under the able leadership of Hon. Emma Metieh Glassco has positive plans for the improvement of the Liberian fisheries sector.

Meanwhile, on Saturday January 7, 2021 the outboard engines distribution took place in the King Gray Fishing Community in Paynesville City where other Fisheries Cooperative leaders from Bernard Beach, King Gray and ELWA Beaches converged to receive their engines.

Fishery Cooperatives that benefited from the free outboard engines were ELWA Community Fishery Cooperative Society, King Gray Cooperative and Bernard Beach Fishery Cooperative.

Bernard Beach fishery cooperatives received four outboard engines ranging from 4-8 horse power, King Gray fishery cooperative received four outboard engines ranging from 4-8 horse power and ELWA Beach fishery cooperative also received four outboard engines ranging from 4-8 horse powers

Beneficiaries from the three Fishery Cooperatives commended the government and people of Japan for the donation and at the same time lauded president George Manneh Weah for making a case in their favor during his last visit to Japan.

Two Representatives of established fishery Cooperatives speaking to the press after receiving their respective Yamaha outboard engines from the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority, NaFAA

The three Fishery Cooperatives Leaderships thanks the leadership at the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority headed by Director General Emma Metieh Glassco for promptly distributing the Yamaha Outboard Engines.

They noted that from all indications it is clear that NaFAA's leadership is committed to reforming their livelihoods and they promised to work cooperatively to ensure a successful fisheries sector.

The Fishery cooperatives were established by the Cooperative Development Agency (CDA) with support from the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA).

The main Function of the cooperatives among other things is to enhance unity, empowerment and development among fisherfolks in the Nine Coastal Counties of Liberia.