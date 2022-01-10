Tanzania: Iringa Targets to Vaccinate 706,094 People Against Covid-19

A total of 706,094 are expected to be vaccinated against the Covid-19 pandemic in Iringa region come June this year.

Iringa Regional Commissioner Queen Sendiga revealed that yesterday when speaking to journalists who attended the training organised by Ministry of Health Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children through the National Immunization and Vaccine Development Programme.

"In the second Integrated and Fast Plan for Combating Covid -19, Iringa region is expecting to implement vaccination activities through mobile vaccination services, public awareness through various ways including the use of media and public announcements," Sendiga said.

She said that her region has managed to administer 17,314 doses of the first dose-Sinopharm- equivalent to 17,314 people and 8,000 have received the second dose while 9,298 people have received the first dose of Pfizer and 606 the second dose.