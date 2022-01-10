Tanzania: The Trusted Lieutenants

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hasan yesterday announced a Cabinet reshuffle, appointing three new ministers and five deputies to enhance government efficiency in serving Tanzanians.

The reshuffle came a few days after the Head of State hinted at realigning her subordinates in order to have a team that will support the government and provide room for those aspiring to vie for the 2025 General Elections to get enough time to organize themselves.

The President dropped William Lukuvi who served as Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlement Development, Prof Palamagamba Kabudi (Minister for Constitutional and Legal Affairs), Prof Kitila Mkumbo (Minister for Industry and Trade) and Geoffrey Mwambe (Minister of State in the Prime Minister's Office Investment) and the Deputy Minister for Works and Transport, Mwita Waitara.

She also changed the structure of three ministries by merging the Investment Ministry which was under the Prime Minister's Office with the Ministry of Industry and Trade to become the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

The Head of State formed the new Ministry of Community Development, Women and Special Groups and Ministry of Health.

The newly appointed ministers are Nape Moses Nnauye, who is becoming the Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Eng Hamad Masauni, Minister of Home Affairs, and Dr Pindi Chana who will serve as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Parliament, Policy and Coordination).

The President promoted Dr Angelina Mabula who for- merly served as the Deputy Minister for Lands to be a full Minister in the same Ministry and Mr Hussein Bashe who previously served as the Deputy Minister for Agriculture to be a full Minister in the same Ministry.

Similarly, Samia appointed Anthony Mavunde to be the Deputy Minister for Agriculture, Jumanne Sagini (Deputy Minister for Home Affairs), Dr Lemomo Ole Kimuswa (Deputy Minister for Minerals) and Ridhiwan Kikwete (Deputy Minister for Land, Housing and Human Settlements Development) and Mr Atupele Mwakibete (Deputy Minister Works and Transport -Transport Sector docket).

Besides, the President has also transferred nine ministers from their previous portfolios to serve in other ministries. They are Jenista Mhagama who previously served as Minister in the Prime Minister's Office (Parliament, Policy Coordination, Labor and Employment, Youth and Disabled) to be the Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Management and Good Governance.

Likewise, Ms Ummy Mwalimu who served as the Minister for State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government is becoming the Minister for Health.

She also transferred Mr George Simbachawene who was formerly Home Affairs Minister to the Ministry of Legal and Constitution Affairs and Prof Joyce Ndalichako from Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to Ministry of State in Prime Minister's Office, Labour, employment and Disabled.

The President further shifted Mr Innocent Bashungwa from the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports to the Ministry of State in the President's Office, Regional Administration and Local Government.

Prof Adolf Mkenda who previously served as Minister for Agriculture has been shifted to Ministry of Education, Science and Technology.

Dr Dorothy Gwajima who was the Minister for Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children will now serve in the newly formed Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Needs.

Mr Mohammed Mchengerwa who was the Minister of State in the President's Office, Public Management and Good Governance will be the Minister for Culture, Arts and Sports.

Dr Ashatu Kijaji who was the Minister for Information, Communications and Information Technology has been shifted to the Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade.

Besides shifting ministers, the President has also transferred three Deputy Ministers, Mr Khamis Khamis from Home Affairs to the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment), Hamad Chande from the Vice President's Office (Union Affairs and Environment) to the Finance and Planning Ministry and Ms Mwanaidi Khamis from Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children Ministry to Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Needs Ministry.

On the other hand, the President has appointed Dr Jim Yonazi who was the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Information Technology to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry.

Ambassador Aisha Amour who was the Ambassador of Tanzania in Kuwait has been appointed to be the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Works and Transport - Works sector, Prof Eliamani Sedoyeka, Rector at the Institute of Accountancy in Arusha goes to the PS (Ministry of Education, Science and Technology) and Eng Felchesmi Mramba (Ministry of Energy).

President Samia has also appointed ten deputy Permanent Secretaries, including Mr Xavier Daudi who was the Secretary of the Public Service Recruitment Secretariat as the PS at the Ministry of State in the President's Office, Public Management and Good Governance.

Also, Ms Jeniffer Omolo who was the Director of Regional Administration and Local Government (PS Finance and Planning Ministry-Treasury Services), Mr Lawrance Mafuru, Commissioner of Policy in the Ministry of Finance and Planning to the Deputy PS -Policy.

Others are Dr Seif Shekilaghe, the then Kilimanjaro Regional Administrative Secretary to Deputy PS Health Ministry, Mr Abdallah Mitawa from Zanzibar (Deputy PS Vice President's Office (Union Affairs), Msafiri Mbibo who was the Deputy Commissioner General of Tanzania Revenue Authority (TRA) (Energy Ministry), Mr Juma Mkomi who was the Secretary to President-President's Private Office (Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism).

The rest are Dr Switsbert Mkama from Tanzania's Embassy in Russia to (Tamisemi), Mr Said Yakub from the East African Legislative Assembly (Information, Communication and Information Technology Ministry) and Mr Ismail Rumatila (Vice President's Office-Environment), Ally Gungu, the former Director of Industry and Trade at Ministry of Industry and Trade (Investment, Industry and Trade Ministry).

She has also transferred six Deputy Permanent Secretaries from their previous ministries to new work stations, including Dr John Jingu from the Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children to the Prime Minister's Office as PS, and Prof Godius Kahyarara from Investment Ministry to PS in the newly established Investment, Industry and Trade Ministry.

Again, the President has transferred Ms Mary Makondo from the Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development Ministry to the PS to the Ministry of Legal and Constitution Affairs and Mr Tickson Zunda from the Prime Minister's Office to the PS for the Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries - livestock sector.

Others include Dr Zainab Chaula who was PS for Information, Communication and Information Technology Min- istry to the PS for Community Development, Women and Special Groups and Dr Allan Kijazi from Natural Resource and Tourism Ministry to PS for Lands, Housing and Human Settlement Development Ministry.

Furthermore, the President has also transferred five Deputy Permanent Secretaries, including Mr Mohammed Khamis from the Vice President's Office to the Information, Communications and Information Technology Ministry and Mr Amon Mpanju from the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs to the newly formed Community Development, Women and Special Groups Ministry.

Others are Dr Kazungu Khatibu from Finance and Planning to the Ministry of Constitution and Legal Affairs, Mr Ludovick Nduhie from Natural Resource and Tourism Ministry to Works and Transport Ministry - Works sector and Dr Ally Possi from Culture, Arts and Sports Ministry to Works and Transport Ministry - Transport Sector.