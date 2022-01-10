Tanzania: Heslb Goes Digital, Says Students Loan Will Be in 24 HRs

9 January 2022
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

The Higher Education Student Loan Board (HESLB) announced on Sunday it will enroll a total of 70,396 beneficiary students into its digital credit payment system that will allow them to receive payments within 24 hours.

The first-year university students will be enrolled first, according to HESLB Director of Planning and Credit, Dr. Veronica Nyahende.

Nyahende said in a statement, the system will need fingerprints, bank statements, photographs as well as college student enrollment statements during the registration.

"The system referred to as - 'Digital Disbursement Solution' popularly known as DiDiS was introduced in 2018 to facilitate easy access to student loans," she said. "It will now cut the waiting days from the current 10 days to only 24 hours." The registration process for the students is expected to start on Monday, Jan. 10,.

The board called all students to register into the system even if they have already received their first disbursement.

