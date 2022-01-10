Sudan: Woman Raped in Saraf Omra, Nine Injured in North Darfur Violence

Saraf Omra — A woman was gang-raped in Birkat Seira in Saraf Omra locality, North Darfur, on Saturday. Nine others, including three children, were wounded in attacks in the area on Saturday.

The 40-years-old victim went out to fetch water from the creek adjacent to Birkat Seira, when a group of gunmen intercepted her and raped her in turns, a source told Radio Dabanga from Saraf Omra.

Another group of militants attacked people in Birkat Seira on Saturday. Afra Noureldin (6) was severely injured in the face, two men were sustained serious injuries as well.

The source added that on the same day, six other people, including two children, were injured in an armed robbery at Wadi Bari.

Due to the seriousness of the injuries, all nine wounded were transferred from Saraf Omra Hospital to the Zalingei Teaching Hospital in Central Darfur.

Saraf Omra borders West and Central Darfur. People living in El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, reported that large numbers of militants armed with heavy weapons are gathering again in the areas north-east of the city, in particular in Jebel Moon.

In the past two months, militant Arab tribesmen attacked villages, towns, and camps in Jebel Moon, Kereinik, and Sirba in West Darfur. At least 200 people were killed, dozens of villages burned to ashes, and thousands fled to other parts of the state or to neighbouring Chad.