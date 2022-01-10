Egypt: Acting Health Minister Inspects International Hospital in Sharm

10 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of Higher Education and Acting Health Minister Khaled Abdel Ghafar on Monday inspected Sharm El Sheikh International Hospital and the regional ambulance center upon his arrival at the Red Sea resort to take part in the 4th edition of World Youth Forum (WYF).

Health Ministry Spokesman Hossam Abdel Ghafar said the minister toured the emergency department and other sections at Sharm El Sheikh International Hospital and checked on the readiness of the facility and regularity of its work.

He also visited the regional ambulance center and the number of ambulances and the mechanism of response to emergency reports.

