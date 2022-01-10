Egypt: Sisi Witnesses Inauguration of 4th Edition of WYF

President Abdel Fattah El Sisi on Monday witnessed the inauguration of the fourth edition of the World Youth Forum (WYF) with the participation of a large galaxy of world youths.

Sisi and his spouse entered the hall of the WYF accompanied by Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Miqati and his spouse as well as Jordanian Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II.

The four-day WYF convenes under the slogan of "Back Together" with the participation of youth from 196 countries across the world.

World Youth Forum is a platform that sends a message of peace, prosperity, harmony and progress to the entire world built by promising youth. It engages youth from around the globe in an enriching set-up, allowing them to exchange views and recommend initiatives to decision-makers and influential figures.

World Youth Forum announced agenda for its fourth edition including the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and Egypt's Decent Life initiative, which are among the main issues to be discussed during the fourth edition of the WYF.

A number of youths reviewed their experiment with the activities of the WYF during its previous editions including Sara Badr from Egypt and Rehab Ayash from Tunisia.

At the onset of the inauguration, Sisi welcomed the participants who noted that the idea of the forum has started in 2017 as Egypt decided to create a platform for international dialogue among world youths with the aim of affirming the values of human coexistence and a call for peace.

A number of participants voiced happiness over the achievements realized by the forum as regards human rights, citing the hosting of the UN Youth Engagement and Empowerment Programme which aims to operationalize the provisions outlined under Mandate to empower and enable youth that actively prevent and counter violent extremism.

Addressing the forum via video conference, Head of World Health Organization Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the forum is a great opportunity to expound youth ideas about a more safe and healthy future, reiterating the necessity of consolidation among governments to build up youths capable of playing vital roles in their societies.

He added that youth ideas and energies are necessary to stand up to any challenges especially climate change

Addressing the 4th edition of WYF, UN Secretary General António Guterres called on youths to find out solutions and present creative ideas to build a better future, saying that youths have unlimited innovative solutions for many problems.

He said he is looking forward to see the outcome of the forum and work with participants on building a better future.

Meanwhile, UN's secretary general's envoy for youths Jayathma Wickramanayake asserted that WYF aims at spreading peace and consensus among world youths.

Speaking via video conference, the UN envoy voiced happiness over participating in the forum's activities and noted that part of her work at the UN to come closer to youths.

She said the 2030 strategy on youth rights is the first of its kind by the UN which aims at empowering youths with all potentials to achieve their dreams and introduce a notable change towards the future.

She pointed out that youths have met many challenges amid the coronavirus pandemic as well as the climate change crisis, calling for seizing the opportunity that more than half population of world countries are under the age of 30 who represent a great chance to achieve the sustainable development objectives.

Addressing the WYF via video conference, President of the World Bank Group David Malpass asserted that the bank was committed to creating spaces for exchanging ideas with youths especially in the pressing issues facing the new generation, highlighting the importance role of youths in ending poverty, enhancing gender equality and leading the development march.

He said the coronavirus pandemic has caused an unprecedented impediment in the daily life and business climate especially in the Middle East and Africa region where a large number of its population are of the youth category.

The pandemic has badly influenced job opportunities and the size of business market along with the social inclusion and the educational programs.

He also reviewed a documentary film on the impact of the pandemic over the past two years that have been characterized with deep worry and social isolation along with the rise of coronavirus infections and the high rates of fatalities across the world.