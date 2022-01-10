Egypt: Int'l Media Shed Light On Launch of WYF

Arab, African and European media outlets have highlighted the long-awaited launch of the fourth edition of the World Youth Forum (WYF), to be hosted by Egypt on Jan. 10-13.

Egypt's State Information Service said in a statement on Sunday that the all preparations and organization steps have been taken to launch this important event amid the adoption of all precautionary measures to create favorable climate for discussion and dialogue among youths from all over the world.

Several Arab news agencies highlighted the participation of leaders and presidents of some countries and high-level delegations in the forum, held under the auspices of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi.

They shed light on the participation of Palestine's President Mahmoud Abbas and Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, among others.

Some African and European media outlets also underlined the importance of the forum and its vital role on boosting dialogue among youth from different countries and cultures.

The Fourth Edition of World Youth Forum is due to kick off in Sharm El Sheikh on Monday. It is a platform built by promising youth.

The forum sends a message of peace, prosperity, harmony, and progress to the entire world. It engages youth from around the globe in an enriching set-up, allowing them to exchange views and recommend initiatives to decision-makers and influential figures.

The forum is also a chance to engage with top policymakers, network with promising youth from the region and the world that are determined to make our world a better place for everyone.

MENA