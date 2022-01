President Abdel Fattah El Sisi received on Monday his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas upon his arrival in the Red Sea resort city of Sharm el-Sheikh to take part in the World Youth Forum (WYF).

The 4th edition of the gathering will start later in the day, with the participation of a number of world leaders and 196 youths from around the globe.

This year's gathering holds the rubric "Back Together".