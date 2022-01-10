Egypt: UN Chief Calls for Meeting Needs of Youth

10 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

United Nations Secretary General António Guterres has called on youths to find solutions and float ideas for a better future.

Addressing virtually the World Youth Forum currently in session in Sharm El Sheikh in the presence of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi, the UN chief urged giving priority to discussions related to policies and investment during the event.

He stressed the importance of debating the outcome of the forum results among all participants for building a better future.

Guterres hailed the efforts of youth and their call for change, equality, peace and justice to confront the climate change crisis through new proposals and solutions helping their local communities to get out of the COVID-19 pandemic.

