Egypt: Cairo Governor Follow Up 'Maspero Triangle; Renovation

Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar and Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal followed up the implementation of the project of renovation Maspero triangle and the towers project currently implemented in the area.

In a statement on Monday, Gazzar said the meeting tackled the internal and external refurbishing and the elector-mechanic activities in the towers.

Also, Maspero Nile project is being implemented on an area of 19,244 square meters and includes housing towers and commercial and entertaining areas, he said.