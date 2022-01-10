Egypt: Cairo Governor Follow Up 'Maspero Triangle; Renovation

10 January 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Housing Minister Assem el Gazzar and Cairo Governor Khaled Abdel Aal followed up the implementation of the project of renovation Maspero triangle and the towers project currently implemented in the area.

In a statement on Monday, Gazzar said the meeting tackled the internal and external refurbishing and the elector-mechanic activities in the towers.

Also, Maspero Nile project is being implemented on an area of 19,244 square meters and includes housing towers and commercial and entertaining areas, he said.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X