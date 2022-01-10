South Africa: Gift of the Givers Steps in After Floods Kill Six in Eastern Cape

9 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ethan Van Diemen

The Gift of the Givers was among the first to respond to the disastrous floods that have affected parts of the Eastern Cape and claimed at least six lives.

Hundreds of families in Mdantsane and Duncan Village in the Eastern Cape awoke early Saturday morning to fast-flowing water making its way through their informal dwellings, destroying property and leaving behind devastation. At least six people died and hundreds of homes were washed away.

While Eastern Cape provincial government authorities sought to assuage the concerns of citizens, non-government organisation Gift of the Givers attended to the aftermath of the flooding.

"What this incident underlines is the reality of climate change, that these disasters are going to occur. We have built capacity. All district municipalities have disaster management centres. We've got our own provincial disaster management centre that is doing the coordination," said Eastern Cape Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) MEC Xolile Nqatha.

Speaking to Newzroom Afrika, Nqatha also conceded that political contestation ahead of the November local government elections had affected parts of the province's ability to effectively prepare for disaster and that the national government had given R41-million to the OR Tambo District Municipality to assist families who were...

