Ghana: President Akufo-Addo Lauds 2021 NSMQ Winners

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the intellectual prowess demonstrated by the competing students at the National Science and Maths Qiuz (NSMQ), is an indication that Ghana's future is bright and secured.

President Akufo-Addo said he was encouraged that Ghana had schools such as the winner of the 2021 NSMQ, Prempeh College which demonstrated the ability and capacity in the knowledge of science. "It is the best possible indication of the security of our future."

"You are that future and your capacity to master the sciences is the best possible guarantee that Ghana's future is going to be bright," President Akufo-Addo told the winners of the 2021 NSMQ when the school's management and the three winners paid a courtesy on him at the Presidency, Thursday to present their trophy.

He said these students, including others who were part of the competition, were the future of the country, and urged them not rest on their oars after their victory.

Prempeh College on Friday 26 November 2021, won the 2021 edition of the National Science and Maths Quiz held in Kumasi, after beating off Presbyterian Boys' Senior High School (PRESEC), and the newly entrance, Keta Senior High and Technical School, (KETASCO)

They won with 53 points as against 49 by PRESEC, and 30 points by KETASCO, and went away with a cash prize of GHC 5,300.00.

That, was the fifth win as Champions of the NSMQ by the Ashanti Regional champions.

Also at the event was former President John Agyekum Kufour, Prime Time Limited, organizers of the NSMQ competition, and a host of former students of Prempeh College.

On his part, the Headmaster of Prempeh College, Aaron Attuah Gyau, requested the government to complete an 18-unit classroom block which was started by former President Kufour's Government.

President Akufo-Addo in his response, said the request could "only be right" and pledged his commitment to complete what his "former boss" (former President John Kufour), had bega.

Managing Director of Prime Time Company Ltd, the organizers of the NSMQ, Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare, lamented the inadequate funding from the state to support the competition.

She pleaded with the President to task the Education Minister, Yaw Adu-Twum, to make funding available to organisers of the NSMQ.

President Akufo-Addo who said his enquiry of the Education Minister, suggested that, the Ministry was aware of the funding challenges, urged the management of Prime Time to take immediate steps to meet with the Education Minister to settle the matter as soon as possible.

The NSMQ is a longest-running independent Science production on television in Ghana.

The programme, which is very popular with Ghanaians, particularly students and old students, promotes the study of the science and maths, help students develop quick thinking and probing minds of science, while fostering healthy academic rivalry among Senior High Schools.