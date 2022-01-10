Cameroon: High-Level Personalities Came, Saw!

The Head of State's guests from all walks of life attended the opening ceremony of the 24-nation competition on January 9, 2022 and enjoyed all facets of Cameroon's cordiality.

As the 33rd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations enters day two this Monday January 10, 2022 with matches in Yaounde and Bafoussam, memories of the vibrant opening ceremony at the Yaounde Olembe stadium are still alive and may linger on for long looking at the calibre of its attendees, especially guests of the Head of State, who came from far and near. They were in their numbers from different horizons and saw not only what Cameroon, through President Paul Biya, has put in place for the competition but also lived live what the country is blessed with in terms of rich and diverse cultures from the over 250 ethnic groups spread across the country from North to South and East to West. They will certainly go and tell!

From the President of the Union of Comoros, Azali Assoumani and wife, the President of the world governing body, FIFA, Gianni Infantino, officials of the Confederation of African Football led by its President, Patrice Motsepe, members of the diplomatic corps accredited to Cameroon, Members of Government and the business class from all corners of the country and obviously the world, the presence of the special guests in the stadium in the company of Cameroon's Head of State was remarkable. It was a rare opportunity for the men and women to be served Cameroon's hospitality on the platter of gold. From the time they got into the gigantic Olembe football temple till they left, they wore smiling faces from what was offered.

The nature of the sports infrastructure which welcomed them, severally described by many sports analysts as sublime, through the various cultural displays to the highly-spirited competition's opening match pitting host Indomitable Lions against the Stallions of Burkina Faso, there was much to savour. Most of them had the opportunity to have a view and feel of the much talked about Cameroon's unity in diversity through soul-searching songs and dance.

The hundreds of youths and groups selected for the cultural display within and without the stadium thrilled the Head of State's guests with good music and dance; telling of a people who may be different in language and culture but who live in one country under one leader, striving to uphold living together. It was indeed a show of fraternity between Cameroon, Africa and the world. An example that should be copied by all for a harmonious society where people subdue what divides them and embrace that which unifies. That too is football whose rules are undivided irrespective of where one comes from.

The beautiful display of football made in Africa in the Cameroon-Burkina Faso opener gave President Paul Biya's invitees an opportunity to gage the path the game has covered in Africa. It was indeed a fulfilled dream for the Head of State who, from the time the competition's hosting right was attributed to Cameroon, has worked tirelessly to give Africa the best infrastructure and organisation in a game whose rallying force remains unrivalled.