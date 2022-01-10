Cameroon: Poor Use of Social Media - Minproff to Intensify Awareness Campaigns

This is one of the major recommendations arrived at during the just-ended annual conference of the Ministry of Women's Empowerment.

Officials of the central, decentralised services and specialised technical units of the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family (MINPROF) have resolved to intensify awareness campaigns on the ills of the poor use of social media, hate speech, moral decadence such as incest, rape; and fake news. This was one of the major recommendations reached at after the annual conference of the Ministry on Friday January 7, 2022 in Yaounde. The conference took place under the theme, "MINPROFF's Challenges Regarding the National Development Strategy 2020-2030 (NDS-30)".

While closing the gathering on Friday January 7, 2022, the Minister of Women's Empowerment and the Family, Abena Ondoa née Obama Marie-Thérèse said many societal ills are affecting various families such as the poor use of social media which has resulted in the publication of the nude pictures of many young girls online.

After two days of exchanging concrete ideas on the challenges and stakes in the areas of women's empowerment, gender promotion, family development and the protection of children's rights in the country, Professor Abena Ondoa née Obama Marie-Thérèse urged her collaborators to improve the quality of services offered to the public so that the image of the Ministry and the Cameroonian families will be enhanced and empowered.

The conference was also aimed at informing personnel of the Ministry of Women's Empowerment and the Family on the putting in place of the National Development Strategy 2020-2030. According to Minister Abena Ondoa née Obama Marie-Thérèse, through the National Strategy, Cameroon needs to develop and be industrialised. In this light, women should not be left behind especially as they are involved in mass agro-pastoral production. "We need to make sure these activities, which they carry out informally, be developed and participate in the industrialisation and development process of the country," the Minister underscored.

She reiterated that women need to be empowered to benefit from all what the government has previewed for them to effectively participate in the development and industrialisation process of the country. Through the conference, she called on women to know that the government has not forgotten about them, for they are an important factor in the promotion and industrialisation of the country, as well as the processing and consumption of local products.