Tunisia: Covid-19 - Several Classes and Educational Establishments Close Down in Sfax

Tunis/Tunisia — Several classes and educational establishments were closed on Monday in the governorate of Sfax, following the recommendations of the local directorate of school and university medicine in view of the rising number of COVID-19 infections among pupils, students and educational staff.

As such, the Sakiet Ezzit model high school has closed its doors for ten days as of January 10, after reporting over 3 infection cases in three different classes.

In the same vein, the Sfax 1 local education authority closed last week for the same reasons a primary school in the delegation of Graiba in addition to a class in a primary school and another in a college in Sfax city.