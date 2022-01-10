Tunisia: Covid-19 - Several Classes and Educational Establishments Close Down in Sfax

10 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Several classes and educational establishments were closed on Monday in the governorate of Sfax, following the recommendations of the local directorate of school and university medicine in view of the rising number of COVID-19 infections among pupils, students and educational staff.

As such, the Sakiet Ezzit model high school has closed its doors for ten days as of January 10, after reporting over 3 infection cases in three different classes.

In the same vein, the Sfax 1 local education authority closed last week for the same reasons a primary school in the delegation of Graiba in addition to a class in a primary school and another in a college in Sfax city.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X