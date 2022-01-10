Tunisia: Several Roads Closed in Jendouba and Beja Due to Bad Weather - National Guard

10 January 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Several roads have been closed in the governorates of Jendouba and Beja due to bad weather, the National Guard General Directorate warned Monday.

These are:

1. Jendouba :

- Traffic on the Oued Raghaï road, linking Oued Meliz and Eddoura, has been disrupted due to rising water levels. Traffic is diverted by the RN 6 and the RR 59 passing through Ouerghech.

2. Beja :

- Traffic disruption on the road known as the Oued (Nefza) road due to rising waters and mud accumulation. Traffic cannot be diverted.

- Traffic on the RL360 at the level of Oued Maaden (Nefza) due to rising waters and mud accumulation. Traffic was diverted via Tabbeba and RR 52.

The National Guard General Directorate calls on road users to be extremely vigilant, respect the safety distance, reduce speed, turn on lights and apply traffic rules.

