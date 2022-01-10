Africa: Eligible South Africans Invited to Apply for Mauritius-Africa Scholarship

South Africans have been invited to apply for the Mauritius-Africa Scholarship Scheme offered by the government of Mauritius for full-time, on-campus undergraduate and postgraduate programmes.

This is for programmes tenable in public Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in Mauritius for the 2022 academic year, starting in April 2022.

As the Nominating Agency, the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) has called on South Africans who wish to apply for the Mauritius-Africa Scholarship Scheme to do so before the closing date of 31 January 2022.

"The information provided is for South African applicants only. Applicants from other eligible countries should contact their government or local representative of the Government of Mauritius for information on how to apply," DHET said on Monday.

The department said applicants should note that this call for applications is for the April 2022 intake only. The call for the October 2022 intake will be published later in the year.

Applicants are urged to note that the above deadline differs from what is contained in the guidelines below, due to the processing of applications and selection processes that need to be completed by DHET as the nominating agency.

"Failure to submit applications and supporting documents by the above due date will result in your application not being considered," the department said.

The department said self-financing African students already studying in Mauritius are not eligible to apply for the same programme level where they are currently studying under this scholarship scheme.

The scholarship will offer tuition fees and course-related costs of up to MUR 100 000 and monthly living allowance to the value of MUR 12 500 (approximately R4 500).

Students will also be entitled to free basic health care in public hospitals in Mauritius and return airfare to and from Mauritius by the most economical route.

"Awardees will have to make their own arrangements to pay for their one-way air tickets and then apply for a refund upon arrival in Mauritius by providing the necessary original receipts and documentation.

"Please read the guidelines to ensure you have the correct documents for a refund," the department said.

The department said successful candidates are required to make provision for all other expenses not covered under this scholarship, for example, additional tuition costs above the tuition offer, costs of fieldwork, books and re-sit examination costs.

Applicants are urged to read the guidelines carefully before applying.

Who can apply?

General criteria:

- South African citizens in good health and with a strong academic record;

- Candidates must have an interest in studying in Mauritius and demonstrate a commitment to the development of South Africa;

- Candidates must be available to study in Mauritius at the start of their academic programme in April 2022;

- All applicants must meet the entry criteria for their selected programme in Mauritius;

- All applicants must meet the minimum academic requirement for entry into a similar programme at a South African university;

- All candidates must have proficiency in English;

- Not be in receipt of a scholarship from any other public source in Mauritius;

- Applicants must have already applied for full-time on-campus studies at any public Higher Education Institution in Mauritius for the academic year starting in 2022 (proof of application is required by 19 February 2022);

- Awardees should be vaccinated against COVID-19 to have access to higher education institutions in Mauritius. For awardees who cannot for medical purposes be vaccinated, they will be required to produce duly certified medical certificates;

- Applicants must be prepared to undergo a medical check-up as per the Passport and Immigration Office requirements (http://passport.govmu.org) in Mauritius and the tests results shall be submitted to the Passport and Immigration Office, with a copy to the Ministry, not later than one month after arrival in Mauritius.

Undergraduate scholarship applicants

- Must have successfully completed National Senior Certificate with a Bachelor's pass and a minimum of 60% average mark achieved, excluding Life Orientation subject;

- Applicants should be above 18 years of age and should not have reached their 26th birthday by August 2022.

- Candidates already holding an undergraduate degree will not be considered.

Master's scholarship applicants

- Master's applicants must have completed an Honour's degree with a minimum of 60% average mark achieved;

- Applicants should not have reached 35 years of age by 22 August 2022;

- All applicants must submit a detailed study/research plan of about 750 words and a name of a proposed supervisor in Mauritius, where applicable;

- Applicants already holding a Master's degree or its equivalent will not be considered.

PhD scholarship applicants

- PhD applicants must already hold a Master's by research or equivalent degree in the relevant field, with a minimum of 60% average mark achieved;

- Applicants should not have reached 40 years of age by 22 August 2022;

- All applicants must submit a detailed study/research plan of about 1 500 words and a name of a proposed supervisor in Mauritius, where applicable;

- Applicants must submit evidence of support from a named supervisor from one of the universities in Mauritius, together with their application;

- Applicants already holding a PhD degree or its equivalent will not be considered.

PhD applicants are required to contact potential supervisors at the following link/emails:

Institution

Link/emails

University of Mauritius

http://www.uom.ac.mu/Images/Files/Research/themes.pdf

University of Technology, Mauritius

Director General

Registrar

directorgeneral@umail.utm.ac.mu

registrar@umail.utm.ac.mu

Fields of Study for South African Applicants

Various fields of study are available at participating public tertiary education institutions in Mauritius for undergraduate and postgraduate programmes. More information on study fields is available under guidelines for each study level below.

South Africans are urged to note that applications for medical degrees will not be considered due to unresolved challenges with respect to clinical practice and professional registration.

For more information on the application process, those interested can visit the department's website for international scholarships via this link: https://www.internationalscholarships.dhet.gov.za/index.php/component/content/article/15-international-scholarships/141-mauritius-mauritius-africa-scholarship-scheme-2022-april-2022-intake?Itemid=101.