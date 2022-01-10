South Africa: SA Records Over 4,400 New Covid-19 Cases

The National Institute of Communicable Diseases (NICD) says South Africa recorded at least 4 482 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 3 526 054.

A further 82 deaths as a result of complications related to the virus have also been recorded.

This brings the total number of people who have died due to complications related to the virus to 92 453.

The Western Cape and KwaZulu Natal recorded more than 1 000 new cases each, with 1 150 in the Western Cape and 1 037 in KZN.

Limpopo recorded the lowest number of new cases at 143, followed by Mpumalanga with 159 and the North West with 172.

In the Free State, 231 more cases have been reported, 251 in the Nothern Cape and 373 in the Eastern Cape.

"This increase represents a 17.6% positivity rate. The proportion of positive new cases/total new tested today is 17.6%, which is lower than yesterday (19.0%). The 7-day average is 19.8% today, which is lower than yesterday [20.6%]," the NICD said in a statement on Sunday.

A further 80 more hospital admissions due to COVID-19 have been recorded in the country, with more than 8 800 people currently admitted due to the virus.

Some 4 056 more COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered in the last 24-hour reporting cycle.

Overall, at least 28 329 788 jabs have been administered.