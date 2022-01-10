Africa: AFCON - Cameroon, Burkina Faso Envoys Applaud Players, Officials

Madame Bessem Manga, the Consular General of Cameroon in Lagos, on Sunday applauded the performance of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in the team's opening match against the Stallions of Burkina Faso at the 2021 Cameroon Nations Cup.

The ambassador said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at a mini opening ceremony of the 33rd Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), at the Cameroon consulate, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Manga said in spite of the team's nervousness in the first few minutes, the players were able to bring themselves back into the game.

NAN reports that the host country, Cameroon, came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opening match of Africa Nations Cup in Yaounde.

"When the match started, as it is expected, they were nervous, especially when the goal came in.

"But they were able to get over that and focused on the game, which paid off eventually.

"As the opening match, I'd say it was entertaining, Burkina Faso gave a good account of themselves, it could have gone either way because the two teams were fantastic, but I'm glad we won.

"I believe winning the first match will motivate the players and give them confidence in the next match which is crucial," she said.

Also commending the players and the organisation of the tournament was Jean Bengaly the Consular General Burkina Faso.

"I appreciate the level of organisation, as Africans we have come a long way and we deserve to applaud ourselves, it will only keep getting better, one Africa, God bless Africa.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Cameroon Burkina Faso By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The players are entertaining, we have seen the beauty of African football which is commendable," the consular said.

Also applauding the players was Bertrand Hedies, the Head of Cameroonian Community in Nigeria, who told NAN that winning was important and losing was part of the game as long as it fostered unity in Africa.

"It's a good time coming with what we have seen so far, football is a tool for nation building. I hope after this tournament we remain united as one Africa.

"The players have done tremendously well, looking forward to the next match.

Captain Vincent Aboubakar converted two spot kicks as hosts Cameroon came from behind to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 in the opening match in Yaounde on Sunday.

NAN