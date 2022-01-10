South Africa: How Fast Will the ANC Fall, Part One - What Will Determine the Party's Future?

analysis

In five articles this week, John Matisonn assesses the crisis in SA politics and the reforms needed to turn it around.

After the events of the past week, we are entitled to ask if the ANC is fit to govern. The state of our nation is ... in deep trouble, and its governing party continues to suffer a string of humiliations.

In the week of the first Zondo corruption report, authorities allowed South Africa's most valuable symbol of democracy to be burnt out without adequate fire protection, a single guard or policeman on duty, or a cent of insurance cover.

The ANC can't pay its non-retrenched staff or meet its tax liability on time. Two of its annual marquee events - the up to R1.2-million-a-plate dinner and address to the Women's League - will be best remembered for an electricity blackout and Covid non-compliance.

The ordinary South African has been affected psychologically. State Capture hollowed out institutions to the extent that our public life is riven with as many fake claims as real ones, clouding anyone's ability to see truth from lies or trust anyone to do the right thing.

Little wonder that the ANC lost its majority at the...