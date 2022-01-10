South Africa: 'Not a High-Brow Show' Says Jonathan Roxmouth About 'Back in Lights, a Musical Return'

analysis

Well before Covid-19 made audiences wary and slashed the number of available seats and people in the audience, shows like Dreamgirls (a Broadway musical created in 1981 by Tom Eyen with music by Henry Krieger) always risked closing early because of ticket buyers' apathy. Now, following more than two years of the pandemic, it's even tougher times for theatre fans and a disaster for the showmen.

Actor, vocalist and musician Jonathan Roxmouth has starred in a variety of popular and big-hitting musicals, in South Africa and abroad. Now he is bringing his repertoire of songs and personas together for his new show, Back In Lights, A Musical Return.

Sporting a succession of shiny jackets and sparkly shoes, he leads the audience through a small and intimate production, supported by Roelof Colyn on the piano, Kieran Woolmington on guitar and Lindzi Wiggins on the cello. While Colyn sits close to the centre and deservedly gets included in the action, more space...