South Africa: 'Not a High-Brow Show' Says Jonathan Roxmouth About 'Back in Lights, a Musical Return'

9 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Lesley Stones

Actor, vocalist and musician Jonathan Roxmouth has starred in many popular and big-hitting musicals in South Africa and abroad. Now he is bringing his repertoire of songs and personas together for his new show, 'Back In Lights, A Musical Return'.

Well before Covid-19 made audiences wary and slashed the number of available seats and people in the audience, shows like Dreamgirls (a Broadway musical created in 1981 by Tom Eyen with music by Henry Krieger) always risked closing early because of ticket buyers' apathy. Now, following more than two years of the pandemic, it's even tougher times for theatre fans and a disaster for the showmen.

Actor, vocalist and musician Jonathan Roxmouth has starred in a variety of popular and big-hitting musicals, in South Africa and abroad. Now he is bringing his repertoire of songs and personas together for his new show, Back In Lights, A Musical Return.

Sporting a succession of shiny jackets and sparkly shoes, he leads the audience through a small and intimate production, supported by Roelof Colyn on the piano, Kieran Woolmington on guitar and Lindzi Wiggins on the cello. While Colyn sits close to the centre and deservedly gets included in the action, more space...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X