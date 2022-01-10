South Africa: Nuclear Power Station Life-Extension Project Running Late, Even Before It Starts

9 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chris Yelland

Installation of six new steam generators at Eskom's Koeberg nuclear power station was due to have started on 5 January 2022, but is already running late.

Koeberg power station, on the west coast of South Africa about 35km north of Cape Town, is approaching the end of its 40-year design life and operating licence. However, in 2022 and early 2023, the nuclear power plant is scheduled for several upgrades to extend its operational life for a further 20 years.

This includes the replacement of three steam generators on each of the two 920MW nuclear reactors, as well as replacement of the reactor head, control rod drive mechanism and reactor in-core instrumentation cables on one of the nuclear reactors.

Other work for the life extension involves:

Replacement and enlargement of the PTR storage tanks used to store borated water for the reactor cavity and spent fuel cooling system.

Repairs, modifications and monitoring of the reactor containment building to include cathodic protection to prevent corrosion of steel reinforcing (rebar) in the concrete.

Replacement of the heater elements on the pressurisers.

Other plant modifications and upgrades for reliability and sustainability include transformer replacements, digital system upgrades, security system upgrades, cooling water systems, piping...

