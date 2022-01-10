Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend SADC Extraordinary Summits in Malawi

10 January 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as President of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, participate in two Summits of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Malawi on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 and 12 January 2022.

President Ramaphosa will participate in the SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held on Wednesday, 12 January 2022.

On Tuesday, 11 January 2022, President Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, convene an Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, Plus Personnel Contributing Countries and the Republic of Mozambique.

The SADC Troika Summit will review progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), which was deployed by the SADC to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

The Personnel Contributing Countries from SADC are, Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia.

Read the original article on Govt of SA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X