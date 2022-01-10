Southern Africa: President Ramaphosa to Attend SADC Extraordinary Summits in Malawi

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as President of the Republic of South Africa and Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, participate in two Summits of the Southern African Development Community (SADC) in Malawi on Tuesday and Wednesday, 11 and 12 January 2022.

President Ramaphosa will participate in the SADC Extraordinary Summit of Heads of State and Government to be held on Wednesday, 12 January 2022.

On Tuesday, 11 January 2022, President Ramaphosa will, in his capacity as Chair of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defence and Security Cooperation, convene an Extraordinary SADC Organ Troika Summit, Plus Personnel Contributing Countries and the Republic of Mozambique.

The SADC Troika Summit will review progress of the SADC Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), which was deployed by the SADC to support Mozambique to combat terrorism and acts of violent extremism.

The Personnel Contributing Countries from SADC are, Angola, Botswana, Democratic Republic of Congo, Lesotho, Malawi, South Africa, United Republic of Tanzania and Zambia.