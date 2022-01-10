South Africa: Health On Border Post Covid-19 Vaccination Sites

press release

The Presidency, and the Departments of Health and Transport, together with Clinical operator Vikelizizwe, have been working together to take vaccination services through pop-up vaccination sites, to the people during the festive season targeting people travelling along major routes and cross border.

These pop-up vaccination sites are part of department's broader outreach strategy meant to take health services closer to the people to reduce transport costs and time by increasing access to COVID-19 vaccine.

This campaign started on 23 December 2021 and these designated vaccination sites will continue to provide vaccination service until 15 January 2022 at two of our main border posts, namely; Lebombo border (Mpumalanga/Mozambique) and Ficksburg Border (Free State/Lesotho).

The border post based vaccination sites will enable people to conveniently vaccinate while waiting in the queue to cross the border.

There is no need to register beforehand and anyone living in the area where these border posts are situated will be able to receive vaccination services including the booster shots, as long as they produce any form of verifiable identity document, passport or birth certificate, especially children between 12 and 17 years old.

Vaccines remain the most effective weapon against severe illness, hospitalisation and death due to COVID-19 infection.

However, it is also important to continue practicing non-pharmaceutical interventions at all times, such as a wearing mask, regular hand washing/sanitising, maintaining social distancing and avoiding crowded places without sufficient ventilation.