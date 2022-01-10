Nigeria: Armed Forces Remembrance - Shun Acts Capable of Igniting War, Says Sanwo-Olu

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has urged citizens to shun acts capable of igniting war, as well as stop unnecessary criticisms of Nigeria.

Sanwo-Olu, who made the call during a dedicated Juma'at and interdenominational divine services, at the Chapel of Christ The Light and Community Central Mosque, Alausa, Ikeja, to mark the Armed Forces Remembrance Day celebration, at the weekend, rather urged citizens to contribute their quota to nation building.

Sanwo-Olu, who was represented at the Juma'at service by his deputy, Fmi Hamzat, said that Nigerians had formed the habit of criticising the nation, and even the Armed Forces, but also contributed to wrongdoings.

"All we do is criticise, we even criticise the Nigerian Army, that they are not fighting well. We always elevate the bad things about our country, It is important we shun all acts that could lead to outbreak of war."

According to Sanwo-Olu: "God has given everyone his uniqueness, hence, such uniqueness should be used to build this country. Whether we like it or not, if we don't build it, all of us will suffer.

"We should do everything to prevent war. But some people have voluntarily said they will protect all of us with the help of Allah to defend this country. We must appreciate them.

The Head of Service, Hakeem Muri-Okunola, urged Nigerians to go beyond praying for the Armed Forces but do what was necessary by supporting the families of the fallen heroes.

Muri-Okunola commended the Nigerian Armed Forces for the efforts put in place to protect the people and the nation's integrity.

Also, Commissioner for Home Affairs, Anofiu Elegushi, commended the Armed Forces for keeping the peace and protecting the nation.

Elegushi urged the people to continually show support to the widows around them especially the families of the fallen heroes.