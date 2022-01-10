South Africa: 'Microdosers' of LSD and Magic Mushrooms Are Wiser and More Creative

analysis

We just ran the first ever pre-registered scientific study on the microdosing of psychedelics and found some very promising results.

We compared people who microdose -- that is, who take a psychedelic substance such as LSD (lysergic acid diethylamide) or "magic" mushrooms (psilocybin) in very small quantities -- with those who don't, and found that microdosers had healthier scores on key mental health and well-being measures.

Specifically, we found that microdosers scored higher on measures of wisdom, open-mindedness and creativity.

Microdosers also scored lower on measures of dysfunctional attitudes and negative emotionality, which is very promising.

Subtle changes, not hallucinations

Psychedelics microdosing can mean taking five to 20 micrograms of LSD, 0.1 - 0.3 grams of dried psilocybin-containing mushrooms or very low doses of more exotic substances, like 1P-LSD, ALD-52 or 4-AcO-DMT.

No matter the substance, microdosing implies a dose so low that the individual experiences only subtle changes, not hallucinations. People are not "tripping" on a microdose; they just go about their regular day, whether that means studying at school, going to work or taking care of the kids at home.

At the time of publishing this story, in 2018, there had been no published science on whether microdosing...