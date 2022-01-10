South Africa: Telling the Story and Spreading the Word of South African Environmentalism

analysis

Benjamin Klein was born in Durban and moved to Cape Town in 2011 to pursue studies in Law and English. He holds a PhD in English from the University of Cambridge and writes intermittently for South African media on topics related to literature and the arts and social and environmental justice.

As environmental crises gain increased visibility in South Africa, we must not forget the ability of stories to guide us towards new forms of collective action.

How can literature and other varieties of storytelling contribute to the struggle for environmental justice in South Africa?

One answer lies in the ways stories can help us navigate shifting identities and relationships with the natural world at a time of escalating climate change, land degradation and biodiversity loss, and at a time when the imperatives of economic development sometimes appear to eclipse the needs of impoverished environments and communities in a country still struggling to address the injustices of its past.

As a medium that has long articulated the dreams, hopes and desires of the nation's people, South Africa's rich history of storytelling -- from African oration to the stories communicated by novelists, filmmakers and activists -- can help us align demands...