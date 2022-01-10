South Africa: 'Unity and Renewal in the ANC' - the Echoes of Promises Made Countless Times Before

9 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Rebone Tau

Rebone Tau is a political analyst and author of 'The Rise and Fall of the ANCYL'.

A difficult year looms for the ANC as it heads towards its 55th National Conference in December. Already the factions are positioning themselves for dominance at the key gathering. The ANC January 8 statement's promises of party renewal and unity were echoes of what has been promised countless times before. It's difficult to see how it is any different this time around.

The ANC is facing an identity crisis as it heads towards its 55th National Conference in December. The theme for this year is "The year of unity and renewal to defend and advance South Africa's democratic gains". What does this mean?

The goal of unity and renewal is not new for the ANC. It is an annual slogan that is repeated by every leader of the ANC, yet we cannot see unity and renewal in the organisation. Ten years ago, the ANC January 8 theme was "The year of unity in diversity". The theme of the January 8 statement in 2021 was, "The year for unity, renewal and reconstruction in the year of Charlotte Maxeke".

In 2017, the ANC said it was...

