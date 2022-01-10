South Africa: Renewal in the Ranks - ANC Must Excise the Systemic Rot Afflicting the Party

9 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Greg Nicolson

The ANC has committed to ridding its ranks of corrupt members, but the release of the Zondo Commission's first report shows how difficult that will be, especially in an election year.

The ANC National Executive Committee's (NEC's) January 8th statement, delivered by President Cyril Ramaphosa in Polokwane on Saturday, repeatedly acknowledged the need to renew the movement - to urgently prioritise social and economic transformation while confronting wrongdoing within the party's ranks. Both the ANC's future electoral prospects and South Africa's development are framed as dependent on the renewal agenda.

"The ANC must strengthen organisational discipline and address misbehaviour and corruption within our ranks. Our principled programme to implement the step-aside rule must continue," the NEC stressed.

It called on structures to "accelerate and intensify the renewal and rebuilding of the ANC and act decisively to ensure that those who are guilty of corruption, ill-discipline, factionalism and undermining our democracy find no home in the organisation".

The ANC is well aware of its contradictions. A number of NEC members, such as Malusi Gigaba and Nomvula Mokonyane, who were part of drafting the statement, are accused of being involved in State Capture, which the NEC called "a systematic attempt at siphoning...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

