Africa: Bravo, Judge Zondo - South Africa Now Needs a Total Reboot

9 January 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Professor Balthazar

In real life, Professor Balthazar is one of South Africa's foremost legal minds. He chooses to remain anonymous, so it doesn't interfere with his daily duties.

Acting Chief Justice Raymond Zondo may have taken a long time to deliver, but Part One of his report ensures that the wait was worth every second. It is a carefully and courageously compiled document in which the truth of the wasted decade under Jacob Zuma has been laid open for all South Africans to see.

The publication of the report, after some vacillation from the Presidency about making its contents public, is the only good news. Its contents reveal a scale of corruption that has not simply deferred the dream of a better life for millions suffering on the margins of survival, but possibly destroyed any fulfilment of the constitutional promise of a society based on equality, freedom and dignity for all.

Much ink has already been employed to describe the details of the first report. There is no need to repeat the excellent coverage, particularly as published in Daily Maverick, so let us look at the implications.

Arguably, the most devastating implication to be drawn from the report is the systematic manner...

