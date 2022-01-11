Ethiopia: Children Feared Dead and Injured in Recent Attacks On Refugee and Internal Displacement Camps in Northern Ethiopia

New York — Statement by UNICEF Executive Director Henrietta Fore

"UNICEF is outraged by the recent airstrikes on camps for internally displaced persons and refugees in Tigray, northern Ethiopia.

"The January 5 and 7 attacks have reportedly left scores of civilians, including children, killed and many more injured.

"Refugee camps and IDP settlements, including schools hosting displaced children and families and the essential facilities that provide them with humanitarian services, are civilian objects. Failing to respect and protect them from attacks may constitute a violation of international humanitarian law.

"More than a year since the conflict in Tigray broke out, brutal acts of violence, including grave violations against children, continue to be perpetrated across northern Ethiopia by all parties to the conflict.

"UNICEF renews its call for an immediate cessation of hostilities. We urge all parties to the conflict to build on the initial signs of progress of the past several weeks, to adhere to international human rights, humanitarian and refugee law, to facilitate humanitarian access and to protect children from harm."