Burkina Faso: Gustavo Sangaré First to Find the Nets in TotalEnergies AFCON Cameroon 2021

He is the first scorer of this 33rd edition of the TotalEnergies Africa Cup of Nations, Cameroon 2021. Gustavo Sangaré of Burkina Faso provided one of the greatest performances of his team on Sunday against Cameroon in the opener of the African biggest football tournament.

The Queville Roue Métropole attacking midfielder in the French Ligue 2 made a successful debut at TotalEnergies AFCON despite his team's defeat. Sangaré scored points in a personal level.

"It's true that I scored my team's goal but in the end we lost to the host country in our first match of the tournament" said the Burkinabé midfielder after the match before adding: "This goal will push me to work even harder during the next matches to be up to the task and participate in the qualification of Burkina faso in the next round and to go as far as possible ".

Sangare (25) scored his first goal on Sunday in his second match for the Stallions, after a thunderous first appearance against Algeria in Qatar 2022 Qualifier.

The performance of Salitas and Frontignan's young product reflects the good level of Burkinabe Faso, which moved to Cameroon for the TotalEnergies AFCON 2021 with a young team made up of talented players as stated by assistant coach Sanou Firmin. "We have a young team that lacks experience but that will not handicap us to achieve a good turn and go as far as possible" announced the assistant coach of Burkina Faso.