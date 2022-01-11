Uganda Ends World's Longest Covid School Closures

Unshackled11/Wikimedia Commons
A cricket match in a Ugandan school (file photo).
10 January 2022
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)

Some 15 million students could go back to the classroom for the first time since March 2020, amidst fears that irreparable damage has been done to their education.

Classrooms welcomed students back in Uganda on Monday, ending the world's longest school closures. In-person learning has been partially or completely non-existant across the country since March 2020.

Education Minister John Muyingo said Uganda's 15 million pupils would automatically resume classes a year above where they left off.

"All schools have implemented guidelines and standard operating procedures to ensure the safe return of children to schools, and measures have been put in place to ensure those who don't comply do so," Muyingo told French news agency AFP.

What effect have the school closures had on children?

However, local teachers and international NGOs alike have said that Uganda has done irreparable damage to the education of young people, many of whom were unable to continue studying online.

Child rights groups have also highlighted that many students are unlikely to return to school, some having begun working to support their families. There has also been an uptick in teenage pregnanciesacross the continent since the pandemic began.

"We can't let this happen again. We must keep schools open for every child, everywhere," UNICEF Uganda wrote on Twitter.

Save the Children Uganda said that urgent interventions were needed to support learners from dropping out, having fallen so far behind during the pandemic.

"Education is every child's right amd a way to secure their future," the group posted on Twitter.

(AFP, Reuters)

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Deutsche Welle. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X