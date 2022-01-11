Uganda: Total Starts Program to Train Ugandans to Take Up Oil Jobs

TotalEnergies EP Uganda has launched a free online program dubbed the Tilenga Massive Open Online Courses(Tilenga MOOC) aimed at identifying, recruiting, training and developing 150 talented Ugandans to be able to participate in the country's oil and gas sector.

TotalEnergies EP Uganda has launched a free online program dubbed the Tilenga Massive Open Online Courses(Tilenga MOOC) aimed at identifying, recruiting, training and developing 150 talented Ugandans to be able to participate in the country's oil and gas sector.

The program is part of the company's commitment to National Content Development in Uganda.

ADVERTISEMENT

The successful beneficiaries will be trained over the next four years to become production operators, maintenance, and inspection technicians for the Tilenga project and the training will be undertaken in partnership with the Uganda Petroleum Institute Kigumba (UPIK) followed by international training exposure at a TotalEnergies producing site.

Speaking during the launch event at the Kampala Serena Hotel, Philippe Groueix, the General Manager, for TotalEnergies EP Uganda revealed that the company aims at enhancing the competences and capacities of Ugandan companies, Ugandan citizens and registered entities in oil and gas activities to encourage local participation.

"As a truly Ugandan company, our national content strategy is aimed at maximizing the use of Ugandan expertise, goods and services. The Tilenga MOOC is one of such initiatives that will enhance the skills and knowledge of young talented Ugandans interested in participating in the oil and gas sector," Groueix said.

He also revealed that the program is part of TotalEnergies EP Uganda's national content strategy and initiatives which will be highlighted in the truly Ugandan campaign to be launched soon by the company.

According to officials, the program is open to all Ugandans between the ages of 18 - 28 years with emphasis on people living within Tilenga Project areas.

Peninah Aheebwa, the Director Technical Support Services at the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), commended TotalEnergies EP for starting the program that she said fits within the overall national content strategy which is designed to promote the participation of Ugandans and Ugandan companies in the oil and gas sector.

"The authority supports programs that are designed to empower Ugandans to benefit from the opportunities in Uganda's the oil and gas sector, by giving them the right knowledge and skillset. I thank TotalEnergies for this commendable skilling initiative and urge all Ugandans who meet the criteria for this program and are interested in being part of the transformation of Uganda's oil and gas industry to embrace it,"Aheebwa said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Company Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba's Eric Olanya said, "We are pleased to be partnering with TotalEnergies through an MoU signed today to facilitate the delivery of quality training to these future

technicians that will work on the incredible project. This is an exciting opportunity for Uganda Petroleum Institute-Kigumba, the young people and the country as a whole. The project offers

a unique value proposition in all aspects but more importantly, in the provision of specialized

ADVERTISEMENT

training and employment of our citizens."

According to the TotalEnergies EP Uganda General Manager, participants will benefit from technical, scientific, and mathematical knowledge and that those who successfully complete the program will receive certificates of recognition.

Besides career and skills benefits, he said participants will also receive intensive training on health, safety and Environment.

'Due to the highly risky and technical nature of the industry, health, safety and environment are priorities for TotalEnergies and key aspects of the Tilenga project. The safety of our employees, contractors and communities is of paramount importance to the Company," he said.