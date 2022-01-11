Uganda: Beneficiaries in Mubende Hail Govt On Emyooga Success

Beneficiaries have hailed government for the introduction of Emyooga , a program they say has helped them eradicate poverty but also grow their businesses.

When State Minister for Finance, Haruna Kasolo visited the area as a follow up for the program, the beneficiaries narrated their success stories.

ADVERTISEMENT

When the government launched Emyooga in 2020, Rosemary Nakayingo, a businesswoman in Mubende town council had a struggling business but decided to tap into the new program for a bailout.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I joined Kaweeri veterans sacco where I was able to save but also borrow. At first, I borrowed shs1 million but as time went on, I borrowed more and currently, my hardware business is doing well. I was able to buy two cows to rear," she said.

Nakayingo said that whereas many had initially despised the program, they have with time realized it is an easy way of helping them access cheap credit from their own sacco and pay later at low interest rates.

"We ask government to inject more money in form of seed capital to our sacco so that we can borrow more,"she said.

Minister Kasolo speaks in Mubende.

Fred Muzira on the other side says after saving and borrowing from Mubende salon operators sacco to which he is a member, he was able to expand his business.

He adds that whereas the business was badly hit by the Coronavirus pandemic, he is optimistic that the salon will survive, thanks to Emyooga.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Speaking at the function, Minister Kasolo said after listening to the people's concerns, government has accepted to set aside funds for Saccos that have performed well.

"The president has already given a directive that SACCOs that have performed well should get an additional Shs20 million,"Kasolo said.

He noted that every person has a role to play to ensure the success of Emyooga program, noting that leaders should come together to support it.

The Mubende Municipality MP Bashir Lubega warned naysayers against speaking ill against the government program that he said is aimed at benefiting those who can't access capital from banks.

"When we told people that Emyooga was here to help them, many said we were telling lies. It is good they have seen the money would come and the program has made great strides," Lubega said.

He urged beneficiaries to continue saving.

According to James Mussazi, the Mubende Municipality Commercial Development Officer, the municipality has a total of 17 registered saccos for Emyooga program that received shs530 million in total as seed capital from government.

He said that the saccos have managed to raise shs340 million in their own savings.

The program is implemented by the Microfinance Support Centre.