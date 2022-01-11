Kenya Suspends Flights From the UAE

11 January 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Bruhan Makong

Nairobi — The Kenya Civil Aviation Authority(KCAA) has suspended all inbound and transit passenger flights from United Arab Emirates (UAE) for seven days in what is seen as a retaliation a similar directive by the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA) on December 20 last year.

The KCAA director-general Gilbert Kibe told Capital News that the ban which took effect from Monday midnight is also aimed at curbing the fast-spreading Omicron variant across the globe

In a notice that dated January 10, the authority noted that all travelers to countries requiring antigen testing hours before travel will be required to undertake pre-travel rapid antigen test at the Ministry of Health Port Health facility at the airport, and the results uploaded to the Trusted Travel platform.

KCAA added that all passengers arriving into Kenya through any point of entry must have a certificate of COVID-19 vaccination.

