Tanzania: Prof Juma Reminds Justices to Observe Laws, Constitution

THE Chief Justice, Prof Ibrahim Juma, has appealed to newly appointed Court of Appeal Justices to continue observing laws and the Constitution to ensure that Tanzania remains a haven of peace.

Prof Juma made the plea on Monday in Dodoma when President Samia Suluhu Hassan swore in three Justices alongside various leaders, including ministers, deputy ministers, Permanent Secretaries and Deputy Permanent Secretaries.

The three Justices are Jacobs Mwambegele, Mwanaisha Kwariko and Sam Rumanyika. "I would like to thank the President for having trust in the three Justices of the Court of Appeal. You have found them suitable to help you. We urge all of them to continue working while observing the law, Constitution and to ensure our country is safe," he said.

The Chief Justice informed all the leaders who attended the swearing-in ceremony together as well as those who were sworn in and those continuing with various responsibilities, that the Judiciary of Tanzania would hold a Law Day celebrations next month in which President Samia would be the guest of honor. According to him, the motto of the Law Week and Law Day for this year touches everyone that this is the 21st century led by the industrial revolution and all of them are required to contribute to that revolution.

Prof Juma implored all the leaders serving the country in different capacities to embrace technology in performing their duties so that service delivery to the citizens could be more quickly. That is why, he said, the Judiciary of Tanzania would continue to work closely with the government in delivering better judicial services.

"We want to be fast, free of obstacles and conditions so that we can nurture the country's economy through Information and Communication Technology," the Chief Justice said. He concluded by congratulating all appointees to lead various portfolios that they have been entrusted with and reminded them again that ordinary citizens needed better services.

"Now, the more we share in providing those services, the more we share authority. But we are all moving towards social welfare, unity, peace, stability and the development of the country. I thank you for the faith you have got in contributing to the development of the country," said Prof. Juma.

During the occasion, President Samia sworn in Justice Jacobs Mwambegele as the new Chairman of the National Electoral Commission (NEC) and Justice Mwanaisha Kwariko as a member of the Commission, while Justice Rumanyika was sworn in as a Justice of the Court of Appeal of Tanzania.