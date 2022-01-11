Tanzania: Firm to Empower Farmers, Transform Agriculture

TANZANIA-based agribusiness company, Grosso Africa, has vowed to contribute to country's efforts to transform agriculture by empowering farmers to increase yields and be assured of market for their farm produce.

The company's commitment was part of its new strategies that were in line with changing of its name from Grosso Foods B.V to Grosso Africa. The changing of the name from Grosso Foods B.V to Grosso Africa is meant to supply farmers with a carefully selected offering of agricultural equipment and skilled personnel.

In line with its belief that an African farmer's most important asset is soil, the company's rebranding will empower farmers in the continent through conservation agriculture and smart farming expertise, improve soil health and address the shortage of soil-friendly farming systems and practices.

Grosso Africa Founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Nuradin Osman, said the company was determined to see African farmers realise their fullest yield potential. The rebrand highlights the company's growth and strategic expansion plans with an unveiling of a new website redesign to reinforce its growing business model.

"Our new name represents where the company is going, it shows the continued commitment to the customers that helped us get here, and points to the future," Mr Osman stated. He added: "Specifically, our new distribution agreement of leading brands, including LS Tractor and Jan Agricultural Equipment reflects our commitment to meeting farmers' needs with high-Horse Power tractors, precision planting, precision seed drill, self-propelled sprayers, combines and smart farming solutions, simplifying our approach to making accessible and affordable smart farming inquiries, connecting with our specialists, and order services."

In 2020, Osman launched Grosso Foods B.V. to focus on farmer-level transformations--increasing yields, reducing post-harvest losses, improving market access, and elevating product margins based on three core pillars: investment, advocacy, and project management.

Today, Grosso Africa rents and sells farming equipment, while offering agricultural contracting and leasing to farmers. The company supports its farmers through highly skilled farm machinery operators and agricultural experts with decades of experience in the agriculture machinery industry and precision Ag technology.

Mr Osman said Grosso Africa would advance conservation agriculture practices by focusing on minimal to the no-till methods of farming.