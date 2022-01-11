Tanzania: Yanga Surrender Mapinduzi Trophy

AZAM grabbed a ticket to play in the 2022 Mapinduzi Cup final after their dramatic 9-8 penalty shootout win over Young Africans at Amaan Stadium in Zanzibar on Monday.

The victory has also ended Yanga hopes of retaining the trophy they won at the same venue last year. Yassin Mustafa, who missed Yanga's 9th spot-kick, helped Azam to claim the final spot.

While Mustafa's shot went far above the crossbar, Mudathir Yahya expertly converted his 9th penalty to the delight of Azam fans. The match had ended in a barren draw and the two teams had to be separated by penalties. Azam will play the winner of the late yesterday's match pitting Simba against Namungo at the same venue.

With Assistant Coach Cedric Kaze sensing that the game winner will be decided by penalty shootouts, he decided to call out goalkeeper Aboutwaleeb Mshery and brought in Erick Johora, who however failed to rescue his side from defeat.

Azam penalties were taken by Lusajo Mwaikenda, Rojas Kola, Kenneth Muguna, Yahya Zayd, Aggrey Morris, Daniel Amoah, Tepsie Evans, Paul Katema and Mudathir Yahya while Yanga penalties were taken by Moloko, Zawadi Mauya, Dickson Job, Fiston Mayele, Saido Ntibazonkiza, Yannick Bangala, Dickson Ambundo and Faridi Mussa.

The ice-cream makers club dominated the first half and deserved more than a barren draw. However, they wasted a few chances created. An early chance came their way in the 4th minute, through defender Aggrey Morris, whose header went few inches off target.

Azam, who are Mapinduzi Cup historic champions started buoyantly with Tepsie Evans and Ismail Kader troubling Yanga defenders under Bakari Mwamnyeto, Yannick Bangala and Diskson Job but failed to utilise the chance they got to break the deadlock. Kader missed a great chance to give Azam the opening goal after Yanga's defense messed inside the box in the 26th minute.

His shot went wide and two minutes later, Ibrahim Ajib, who joined the club recently from Simba made a long-range attempt which also went off target. Yanga who were the tournament's defending champions tried to hit back with Saido Ntibazonkiza's shot going straight into the waiting hands of goalkeeper Mathias Chigonya.

In the 32nd minute, Jesus Moloko ought to have opened the score for Yanga but surprisingly, he missed from a sitter. He miscued shot from inside the box after being set clear by Herritier Makambo. Although they dominated the first half, Azam didn't manage to seize the advantage and went into the breather without scoring a goal.

After the break, Yanga came reinvigorated and in the 47th minute, Moloko ought to have scored but his long range shot went off target. Coach Kaze took no chances and was forced to substitute Feisal Salum in the 63rd minute after the midfielder sustained injury. He introduced Fiston Mayele. Azam created an open chance to score in the 65th minute, when Idris Mbombo on-target header was parried off by keeper Mshery.

Azam made a double substitution by introducing Rojas Kola and Paul Katema for Mbombo and Domayo, while Yanga called in Dickson Ambundo for Makambo. Azam also introduced Mudathir Yahya and Yahya Zayd for Ajib and Ismail Aziz respectively in 73rd minute. Mapinduzi Cup final will be held on Thursday at the Amaan Stadium to mark the end of 58th Zanzibar Revolutionary anniversary.