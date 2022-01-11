Tanzania: Strengthening Private Sector Key to Fighting Unemployment

LAST week, the government vowed to address youth unemployment by creating opportunities that will create sustainable jobs necessary for contributing to economic growth.

According to President Samia Suluhu Hassan, the government has been taking various measures including implementations of projects that are geared at creating immense opportunities for the youth.

The Head of the State made the remarks in Zanzibar over the weekend at the culmination of the walk to mark 58 years of the Zanzibar Revolution in Mkoani District, North Pemba. Youths are particularly exposed to higher unemployment, poor job conditions and a mismatch between their skills and labor-market needs.

Unemployment is a global challenge that is also contributed by various changes taking place around the world, such as the Covid-19 outbreak which has led to the closure of various industries and retrenchment which rendered most youths jobless.

Youth unemployment cannot be resolved without working with the private sector as a key partner in formulating long-term solutions. After entering into power, the government under President Samia has resolved to create an enabling investment climate by investing more in new infrastructures, removing red tapes and improving the regulatory environments which are fundamental factors for private sector growth.

Also to make the private sector become the engine of the economy, we have witnessed the government's concerted efforts by investing heavily in various infrastructure projects including roads, energy, railway, purchase of new planes and building several structures to strengthen investment.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Supporting the private sector development by encouraging them and providing opportunities to participate in the development agenda across multiple sectors may have huge multiplier effects on the economy and job creation. Currently, youths in the country are being empowered through loans provided by the local government by disbursing 10 per cent of their revenue to empower women, youth and people with disabilities.

To bolster the efforts, the government allocated 1bn/- for Youth Development Fund that has never been done for the past seven years. The Fund was established to curb the problem of youth unemployment in the country and empower the young population to create their own employment opportunities.

The efforts put by the government under President Samia in just a few months in power have witnessed more than 14,000 employment opportunities created in the country.

It is high time that the government efforts to create opportunities for youth employment get public support because of the huge benefits to the economy including entry of young skilled people into the productive sectors and enabling the economy to sustain or increase its productivity and competitiveness in the global market place.