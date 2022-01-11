Tanzania: Mwinyi Chastises Disruptive Politics

ZANZIBAR President Dr Hussein Mwinyi on Monday launched Dodoma's democracy meeting task force, challenging the team to put the public interest ahead of their social and political ideologies.

"You have been entrusted with a sensitive responsibility, which touch- es the wide public interest; put your differences aside and work for the public interest," President Mwinyi told the team, whose responsibility is to evaluate issues that emerged during the democracy stakeholders meeting in Dodoma last month.

President Mwinyi reminded the team members of their obligation to apply high level of wisdom, acumen, patriotism and experience in their analyses and shun matters bent on plunging the nation into turmoil or impeding development.

"Never force an argument just to defend your parties' policies and interests democracy should always reign in decision making on controversial issues," counseled Dr Mwinyi.

He assured the task force of allkind of support from the union and Zanzibar governments towards successful accomplishment of the assignment, which he described as highly important for the social and economic development of the country.

"....social and economic development in any country is subject to the prevailing peace and har- mony; and compromise among the citizens is the basis of peace," argued the president.

He, however, warned politicians against ut- terance of divisive statements, which can plunge the country into chaos.

He said political matters touch wananchi differently, with each person having different level of understanding of the issues raised. "Let us (politicians) be careful with our statements; our parties' policies should aim at unit- ing instead of separating wananchi," President Mwinyi said.

The isles leader demanded all deliberations by the team to focus on upholding the union and honouring the January 12, 1964 Zanzibar revolutions.

"We look forward for constructive, argument based analysis. I have trust on the team because it comprises highly competent people with good understanding of politics," he said.

Zanzibar First Vice-President Othman Masoud Othman asked the task force to try its level best to accommodate ideas from all stake- holders; "I know some people have fumed but it's the responsibility of this task force to make them happy."

He said the government has invested heavily in education with the view to enlighten wananchi.

"We have an enlightened society that demands smart rules and regulations to run the country. Let's get rid of useless dogmas," said Mr Othman.

The Task Force Chairman, Professor Rwekaza Mukandala pledged to work diligently for the interest of the nation, saying the ultimate goal is to promote social welfare, democracy and good governance in the country.

Mr Hamad Rashid Mohamed is assisting Prof Mukandala as Vice-Chairman of the 25-member team.