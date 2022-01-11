Namibian Hockey Dream Shattered

NAMIBIA's hockey community was still in shock yesterday with the news that next month's Indoor World Cup in Belgium had been cancelled, although there was also understanding for the decision.

Excitement had been building up for the event after both Namibia's men and women's teams had qualified, but the International Hockey Federation (FIH) yesterday announced that it had been cancelled due to the deteriorating health situation in Belgium.

"It is with great regret that the International Hockey Federation and Hockey Belgium are forced to cancel the FIH Indoor Hockey World Cup Belgium 2022, which was scheduled to take place in Liège from February 2 to 6, 2022, after two years of intensive preparatory work," the FIH posted on its website.

"The current health situation in Belgium, and more specifically the huge uncertainty that currently exists regarding the evolution of the Omicron variant, does not give enough guarantees to organise this World Cup in a safe and feasible way. After extensive consultations with and recommendation from all official and competent (health) authorities, it simply isn't possible to allow 24 teams from all over the world to come to Liège for this event at the end of January. Therefore, the Executive Boards of the FIH and Hockey Belgium have jointly and in full awareness of the situation taken the hard decision to cancel this major event. This has not been done lightly, but is the only possible decision," it added.

The news came as a bitter blow to Namibia's hockey community according to the president of the Namibia Hockey Union, Reagon Graig.

"We are very said that the World Cup has been cancelled - it's a once in a lifetime opportunity and our teams were very well prepared and looking forward to showcasing their talents against the best in the world. But at the same time, I'm aware of the impact that Covid 19 is having and that the governing bodies are concerned about the well being of the players, so I respect their decision," he said.

"I"d like to call on everyone in the Namibian hockey community, from the players and management to the sponsors and fans alike to continue walking this journey with us, and especially to the players not to give up hope, because they will get another opportunity to show the nation what they are capable of," he said.

Graig said the men and women's field hockey teams will still compete at the 2022 Afcon tournament which starts in Accra, Ghana next week, while especially the women's field team also has a good chance of qualifying for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in July 2022. The top 12 Commonwealth countries in the world will qualify for the tournament and with Namibia's women currently ranked 13th, a good showing in Accra could clinch them a ticket to Birmingham.

Besides that, the FIH also announced that the Women's Junior World Cup will staged in Potchefstroom, South Africa in April 2022, and although Namibia have not qualified for the event, Graig said they would see how that

"The world's top junior teams will be in action on our doorstep so we will see how best we can we can make use of this opportunity, even if it's just by organising some friendly matches," he said.

The secretary of the NHU, Jens Unterlerchner said he felt very sorry for the players.

"We are devastated and the players are in tears after all the hard work that they have put in over the past year. They were looking forward to showcasing their talents on the world stage and my heart goes out to them, especially to the senior players who might now not have another opportunity to do so again," he said.

The coach of the women's indoor team, Erwin Handura said it was a sad day, but he also had understanding for the decision.

"We are very sad, after all the hard work that we have put in since 2019, but we must also understand how severe the Covid situation is in Europe. I've been speaking to some hockey friends in Europe and they say the infection rates are now reaching about 28 000 per day, so that's the reality that they have to deal with and we cannot take it lightly," he said.