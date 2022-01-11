Nigeria: Over 150 Lifters for Blind Powerlifting Trial in Lagos

10 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Over 150 blind powerlifters drawn from across the country will be slugging it out at the maiden Nigeria Blind Powerlifting/ Bench Press Trials holding between January nine 11 and 13 at the National Stadium Surulere, Lagos

Event Coordinator, Barr. Silver Ezeikpe, said the trials which is the first of its kind in Nigeria, is aimed at selecting the lifters that would represent the country at the forthcoming first IBSA Powerlifting/Bench Press World Cup and 2nd Africa Continental Powerlifting and Bench Press Championships holding between March 22 and 29, 2022 in Alexandria, Egypt .

Ezeikpe added that this is a complete departure from the past where people fraudulently package themselves to such championships without going through the right channels thereby dragging the good image of Nigeria in the mud.

Powered by BINA Foundation, (the organisation in-charge of all blind sport in Nigeria), the CEO of the BINA, Hon. Amobi Chikwedu, reaffirmed his willingness to reposition sports for the blind not only in Nigeria but the entire West African sub-region.

Hon. Amobi promised to make Blind Powerlifting a household sport in Nigeria just as he has done for football for the blind which is already enjoying international recognition.

