Nigeria: Sanwo-Olu Resolves Lagos Nurses' Industrial Crisis

10 January 2022
This Day (Lagos)

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has held a closed-door meeting with members of the Nigerian Association of Nurses and Midwives, Lagos State Council, with a view to addressing the complaints of the health workers.

The meeting was held yesterday, at the State House, Marina.

According to a statement, the meeting was called by the governor to address the grievances of the nursing workforce in the State.

At the end of the two hours meeting, both the government and the union agreed on a number of issues that had been causing disaffection between the two parties.

Sanwo-Olu pledged government's sincerity in the implementation of all that was agreed on, "to the delight of the representatives of the nurses."

On his part, chairman, Lagos State Council of the Nigerian Association of Nurses and Midwives, Olurotimi Awojide thanked Sanwo-Olu for acceding to most of their requests.

He described the governor as a true leader and father who cares about his children.

Awojide promised to call an emergency congress of the association today, where the union would announce her decision to call off the planned industrial action.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X