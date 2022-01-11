Mozambique: Edm Connects Nhamadzi to National Grid

Residents of the administrative post of Nhamadzi, in the central district of Gorongosa, have had their homes linked to the national electricity grid following the inauguration of a new supply system under the government's "Energy for All" project.

At the launch ceremony on 15 December, the governor of Sofala province, Lourenço Bulha, revealed that of the initial capacity of 500 connections 150 were already live. He stressed that this will support development and well-being in the region together with better access to other basic social services such as clean drinking water, sanitation, improved health care, education, and access to communications systems.

As a result of the extension of the electricity supply, only three administrative posts in Sofala are not linked to the grid, namely Devinhe in the district of Machanga, Galinha in Muanza, and Mulima in Chemba. It is planned to have all these posts added to the grid before the end of 2024.

Belmiro Mateus, the regional director of Mozambique's publicly owned electricity company, EDM, stressed that the inauguration of the electricity network in Nhamadzi is part of the government's "Energy for All" project that is accelerating the provision of electricity for the entire population of Mozambique by 2030.

"We expect", he said, "that by the end of the current five year period over 64 per cent of the Mozambican population will have access to electricity through the national grid compared with the present level of 37 per cent".

According to EDM, the expansion of the network required the construction of 30 kilometres of medium voltage transmission line from the town of Gorongosa, four transformers to step down the voltage, and 12 kilometres of low voltage power line. In addition, 150 streetlamps have been installed.