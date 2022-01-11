Mozambique: Finance Secured for Cuamba Solar Project

5 January 2022
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

The London-based independent power producer Globeleq (an institution formed by Norwegian and British funds) on 21 December announced that it has reached financial close on the 19-megawatt peak Cuamba Solar photovoltaic project in Mozambique. This will include the country's first grid-scale battery storage system with a capacity to store two megawatts (seven megawatt hours).

The US$36 million project will be constructed in the town of Cuamba, in the northern province of Niassa and is being developed in partnership with Mozambique's publicly-owned electricity company EDM and the company Source Energia.

Once operational, it will provide enough electricity for EDM to supply 21,800 consumers over a 25 year period. According to a statement from Globeleq, over the life of the project, it is expected to avoid the equivalent of more than 172,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions.

The Emerging Africa Infrastructure Fund (EAIF) will provide US$19 million in debt funding, with the Private Infrastructure Development Group giving a grant of US$7 million and CDC (the British state development finance institution) contributing a one million dollar grant towards the battery storage system.

EDM chairperson Marcelino Gildo noted "this project is a demonstration of EDM's commitment to providing sustainable solutions to speed up energy access to Mozambicans. In compliance with the Government's five-year plan to introduce 200 megawatts of renewable energy, EDM is at the forefront of the energy transition in line with the Paris Agreement".

This sentiment was echoed by the chief executive of Globeleq, Mike Scholey, who stated, "We fully support the Mozambican government in their initiatives to support the Paris Agreement and provide its citizens with reliable and clean alternative energy options".

The construction of the power plant began in 2021 and will be the third solar power station in the country. The first was built in Mocuba, in Zambezia province, and has been in operation since 2019, whilst the second, at Metoro, in Cabo Delgado, is still under construction.

The first power from Cuamba is expected to flow in the second half of 2022.

Read the original article on AIM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X