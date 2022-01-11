Mozambique: Momade Promises to End Pensions Delay for Former Fighters

The leader of Mozambique's main opposition party, Renamo, has promised two thousand former militiamen that their pensions will soon be regularised.

Speaking at a party meeting in Soalpo neighbourhood, in the central province of Manica, Renamo leader Ossufo Momade conceded that there have been delays in finalising the pensions for the first group of Renamo fighters demobilised but said that this problem will be resolved.

Quoted in the Maputo daily "Noticias" on 20 December, he told his audience "I came here to reaffirm that, by next year, the first group of guerrillas will have their pensions regularised. Therefore, we can say that we are fighting a good fight, although there are delays for some elements who have passed into civilian life".

Momade called on the former fighters to work in the spirit of collaboration with the authorities. He thanked them for their commitment, civility, activism, and patience and emphasised that this contributes to the well-being of the people and the guaranteeing of peace and security, especially at a time when the Covid-19 pandemic is plaguing the nation and the world.

Momade urged everyone to actively participate in combatting the terrorism that continues to sow grief, pain, and destruction in the northern province of Cabo Delgado and stressed that "all Mozambicans are called on, from now onwards, to contribute to the fight against terrorism because, by their actions, the terrorists do not discriminate between parties. So, let us all help the joint forces to free us from this evil".