Mozambique: World Bank Grant for Human Capital Development

The World Bank has approved a US$100 million grant to support the Mozambican government's project to improve access for the most vulnerable people to basic social services in the northern provinces of Cabo Delgado, Nampula, and Niassa, with a particular focus on expanding inclusive access to education and health services.

The current humanitarian crisis in the north of the country was caused by islamist terrorists in the province of Cabo Delgado chasing people from their homes, farms, and workplaces. The latest figure from the International Organisation of Migration puts the number of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Cabo Delgado at 744,949.

That figure is from September and since then the Mozambican defence and security forces, along with their allies from the Southern Africa Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM) and Rwanda have made progress in returning security to the areas affected by terrorist attacks. However, fully restoring basic social services will be a lengthy process and in the meantime displaced people and their host communities need support.

The grant will be issued by the International Development Association (IDA) in support of the "Investing in Inclusive Human Capital Development Project", which will target the 32 districts across the provinces holding more than 93 per cent of displaced people in the north of the country who are at risk of conflict and most exposed to climate shocks.

The World Bank's representative for Mozambique, Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough, stated that "this is an important undertaking by the government, which we are wholeheartedly supporting given the situation of the population in the project's target areas. The overall goal is to educate, empower and enable current and future generations in vulnerable settings to accelerate inclusive growth, reduce extreme poverty, and mitigate the risks of conflict".

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mozambique Business International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

According to the World Bank's senior health specialist, Humberto Cossa, "this operation proposes a decentralised multi-sectoral approach with high-impact interventions in education, health, and social protection for local and vulnerable communities. It will strengthen institutions and systems for human capital development that have been damaged or destroyed and support the transition from emergency response to restoration".

A statement from the World Bank points out that in addition to expanding social protection for the displaced and their host communities, "the project will provide cash transfers to vulnerable populations to help mitigate the impact of shocks, build resilience through increased food security, and support diversified livelihoods income generation activities".