Uganda: Bobi Wine - Govt Prioritises Guns Over Education

10 January 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine, has lashed out at government for spending trillions of shillings on "patronage and repressive military equipment", leaving the education sector on the brink of collapse.

Kyagulanyi made the remarks while meeting children and parents of some of their members who are still under detention.

"Schools are now struggling to find teachers because for two years of lockdown, schools did not receive any support from government. Many teachers have taken to riding boda-bodas and many others have left for green pastures abroad," said Kyagulanyi.

Kyagulanyi said any serious government which cares for the welfare of its people must be willing to invest public resources in the people.

"That's why the NUP manifesto prioritises education and health care. The illegitimate regime of Museveni prioritises regime perpetration and nothing else. Every citizen has a right and duty to do everything possible," he said.

According to Kyagulanyi, some of their members that are still missing include: John Damulira, Kibalama John Bosco and Moses Mbabazi Kawenja.

"I thanked the parents for the great work they have consistently done in taking care of these children amidst very difficult circumstances. The long period of lock down has imposed many challenges on them,"said Kyagulanyi.

He implored the children to go back to school and work very hard to see that they make their parents proud, but also make a solid contribution to their country which he believes will soon be free.

Kyagulanyi supported these children scholastic requirements.

